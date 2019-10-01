THE all-new website for the 2020 South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards has been launched and is now live and taking your nominations for the 15 prestigious awards.

The new, easy-to-navigate website provides an overview of each of the 15 categories with the clear enter now button allowing nominators to fill in and file nominations with ease.

Nominations close on Friday, November 22, with the awards ceremony being staged on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Coldra Court Hotel in Langstone.

The awards, which celebrate excellence in schools and education across Gwent, are being staged in association with lead sponsor, the University of South Wales.

South Wales Argus managing director Hussain Bayoomi was joined at the launch of the awards recently at the University of Wales Newport City Campus by a host of guests including representatives from sponsors, which include Coleg Gwent, Western Power Distribution, St John's College and Monmouthshire Building Society.

Mr Bayoomi, launching the new awards website, said: “We’re confident this new website with its clarity and ease of use will allow even more people than ever before to navigate through the various awards categories to make their nominations for our highly-regarded schools and education awards.

“The South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards aim to highlight the vital importance of education at all ages and to our society as a whole and also how crucial it is to recognise the work of teachers, lecturers, schools and other educational establishments."

The third annual Schools and Education Awards are being held in association with the University of South Wales.

Mr Bayoomi said: “The aim of the awards is simple, to honour the achievements by everyone from head teachers to teachers, lecturers and teaching assistants in our primary, secondary schools, colleges and universities within Gwent and across south east Wales.

“The South Wales Argus wants to reward the innovation and creativity that goes on in the education sector day in and day out.

“We are inviting readers, schools, parents, local education authorities or anyone with an interest in education to nominate their teachers, teaching assistants, tutors and mentors for the chance to win one of these prestigious awards.

“We also want to see entries about those schools and inspirational staff who go that extra mile, those that break down barriers and those whose impact is felt within the teaching community."

Jamie James, head of school - School of Education Early Years and Social Work, at USW, spoke at the awards launch of the work of the university in training the next generation of teachers and why it was supporting the 2020 awards.

He said the university is proud of its association with the Schools and Education Awards, adding: “It is our chance to recognise the expertise and hard work of all those who work in our local schools, early year’s settings and FE institutions.

"It is also an opportunity to show the public what great education provision we have in our region, from 0-18 and beyond and it remains our mission at USW to continue to ensure that we are a key part of the education and development of children and young people in Newport and the wider region."

There are 15 categories including School of the Year, Above and Beyond Award, Digital Innovation and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sponsorship packages are also available for the awards.

For a full list of categories and information on how to nominate an individual or establishment for the 2020 awards and how to become a sponsor visit newsquestevents.co.uk/schools-education-awards/