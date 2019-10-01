THE body of a woman has been discovered in a river after a car ended up in the water.

At around 1pm today, police found her inside the vehicle in the river near to the B4251 in Wyllie, Blackwood.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Following investigations by officers, the body of a deceased woman was sadly discovered inside the vehicle.

READ MORE:

“Formal identification has yet to take place and officers are not treating the death as suspicious at this time.”