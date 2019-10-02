Here's the latest Night Sky column from Argus columnist Jon Powell:

AS THE evenings draw in, an excellent opportunity presents itself under the October night sky to seek out a near neighbour of ours, the Andromeda galaxy.

For beginners in astronomy this may seem like a weighty task, but the autumn sky presents both keen and casual observers alike with a chance to tick off another object that they’ve seen in the heavens, and once again, it can be achieved without the use of binoculars or a telescope.

With the use of a star chart or planisphere, locate the constellation of Andromeda.

As a guide, use the ‘W’ shape of Cassiopeia and the Great Square of Pegasus as pointers towards finding Andromeda.

The galaxy, known as M31, named after Charles Messier, who catalogued such objects, will appear as a fuzzy patch not far from the star reasonably bright star named Mirach in Andromeda.

Remember to give yourself plenty of time for your eyes to adapt to the dark, scouring the area in question for a hazy but distinctive small patch.

The reward for your patience will be sighting the most distant object you can spot with the naked eye. A galaxy 2.5 million light-years from Earth, containing more than one trillion stars!

Finally, right at the end of the month, keep an eye out for the bright planet Venus over in the west after sunset.

Moon phases:

First Quarter Saturday, October 5

Full Moon Sunday, October 13

Third Quarter Monday, October 21

New Moon Monday, October 28

Start of October: Sun rises at 7.12am. Sets at 6.50pm.

End of October: Sun rises at 7.03am. Sets at 4.47pm (BST ending accounted for).

