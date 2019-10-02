ONE in ten crimes reported to Gwent Police - including one in 14 cases of rape - are not being recorded properly by the force, it has been revealed.

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRC) has said it was "of concern" that the force was incorrectly recording 10 per cent of total crimes - more than 5,100 offences in total - every year.

This means an estimated 1,800 violent crimes and 90 sex offences are not recorded correctly every year, along with one in every 14 allegations of rape.

But the man in charge of overseeing policing in Gwent has said "significant improvements" have been made since the figures were released last year.

Independent audits of 36 police forces found one in 10 rape reports were recorded incorrectly - a figure which has been called "shocking and unforgiveable" by victims commissioner for England and Wales Dame Vera Baird, who has demanded senior officers explain why victims are being let down.

Among errors uncovered were cases of incorrect paperwork, and reports missing from official records.

"It takes enormous courage to come forward and report a sexual crime," said Dame Vera.

"Victims would be devastated to learn that it has not been properly recorded – they deserve better wherever they live."

Dame Vera Baird

"We must remember a crime is not merely a statistic – it can have a devastating impact upon the lives of its victims," she added.

"When those victims report the crime to the local police, the very least they are entitled to expect is that it will be accurately recorded.

"Failure to do so can only undermine public confidence in the police and the wider criminal justice system."

Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent Jeff Cuthbert said: “The 2018 HMICFRS report praised Gwent Police for its ethical, victim focused crime recording, while making a number of recommendations for improvement.

Gwent police and crime commissioner Jeff Cuthbert

“These were taken on board and the latest performance report for 2019/20 shows that Gwent Police has made significant improvements in crime data reporting, improving the integrity of its data from 77 percent to 90 percent through investment and training.

“I am reassured that every effort is being made by Gwent Police to support victims of domestic abuse and rape, and that victims are offered the specialist help, support and care that they may need.”

A National Police Chiefs' Council spokesman said: "The rate of crime reporting to police forces has increased in recent years, and we are working to further improve the accuracy of crime recording, which is governed by detailed counting rules set out by the Home Office.

"Forces receive regular audits from HMICFRS and work hard to meet objectives within their specific action plans through the use of in-force scrutiny panels, independent oversight, and with the help of crime incident registrars who can assist officers with the appropriate classification and recording requirements."

Officers always encourage victims to report crimes, he added.

Crimes can be reported to Gwent Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org

Support for victims of crime is available from Victim Support. For more information call 0808 168 9111 or visit victimsupport.org.uk

Support for victims of rape is available from Rape Crisis England and Wales. For more information visit rapecrisis.org.uk