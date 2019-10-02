AN 18-YEAR-OLD from Blackwood is the youngest ever plumbing graduate from an academy run by a home assistance provider.

Callum Turner, who left Blackwood Comprehensive School at 16, was inspired to follow his father into the plumbing industry, and signed up with the HomeServe Academy.

“Dad used to come home from work and tell me what he had done and how he had done it - and I was always really interested in it,” he explained.

He signed up with HomeServe and embarked on a two-year apprenticeship with a mentor in and around Cardiff and spent four days a month studying in Nottingham and at Walsall College.

While Mr Turner was “great at the practical side” he admitted he “couldn’t get on with the studying”.

“But I got there in the end,” he said.

His father, Barrie Turner, who works at the same firm, said: “We couldn’t be more proud of what Callum has achieved.

“He put in the hard work and got through some tough challenges, but came out the other side with flying colours.”

READ MORE:

‘Keyboard warrior of worst kind’ jailed for threatening to share 'revenge porn'

This Blackwood teenager is highlighting body positivity among young cancer sufferers

RSPCA aims to find homes for dogs at Newport Animal Centre

The young plumber now plans to study for more exams, so he can be a field service specialist or an area manager - like his dad.

Richard Harpin, founder of HomeServe, said: “It’s great to see Callum graduate and follow in Barrie’s footsteps.

“He has taken an opportunity to learn on-the-job and run with it.”