A PENSIONER was left "absolutely terrified" after waking up in the middle of the night to see a man in a balaclava pointing a gun at her.

Armed police were called after a group of men dressed in black with balaclavas reportedly barged their way into the woman's flat in Alexandra Road, Pill, at about 2.30am on Sunday, September 22.

The woman's daughter told the Argus her mother woke up when she heard people running upstairs in her apartment block, but thought nothing of it and went back to sleep.

“The next thing she knew her front door came off,” she said.

“She opened her eyes and a guy was stood in the corner of the room pointing a gun at her.

“She froze. She then asked: ‘what do you want?’.

“The man didn’t say anything, but my mother could see through the crack of the door that there were shadows of other men walking around her flat.”

She said she thought the men realised that whoever or whatever they were looking for was not in the flat and they left after a few minutes.

“They all ran out of the flat and jumped into a vehicle and off they went."

Police described the vehicle as a silver people carrier.

Although noone was injured in the incident, the daughter added her mother had not returned to the flat and had not been able to sleep since the terrifying incident.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “Officers are investigating following a report of a burglary at three flats within a property on Alexandra Road in Newport.

“The incident took place at around 2.30am on Sunday, September 22.

“The offenders are reported as three men who were allegedly carrying a gun or a knife entered the flats before driving off in a silver people carrier.

“No-one was injured during the incident and nothing was stolen from the properties.

“Specialist officers including members of our firearms team attended and carried out a search of the area.

“Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information that could help our inquiries is requested to call 101 quoting reference 1900350548. You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.”