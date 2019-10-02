THE British Transplant Games brought a £1 million economic boost to Newport and surrounding area, the City of Newport Business Club heard at its latest meeting.

Yuri Matischen, the man who delivered this year’s games in the city, told guests and members of the club, that hotels were booked out throughout the area during the event in July and restaurants, cafes and bars in the city did a roaring trade.

Mr Matischen, managing director of sports and events company MLS Contracts, which working in partnership with the charity Transplant Sport, have delivered the annual British Transplant Games for the past 11 years, more than doubling the event in size and impact.

He said when the games were hosted by Newport this summer they attracted thousands of people to the inspirational event.

Mr Matischen said the organisers wanted to increase the number of Welsh donor recipients taking part – and Wales fielded a team of more than 50 competitors this year compared to its usual participation of five people.

The aim was also to celebrate the Welsh Government’s policy of presumed consent for organ donation. Donation rates in Wales are now at 75 per cent – the highest in the UK.

Mr Matischen also highlighted the emotional and financial impact of the Newport Games.

Many of those who travelled from other parts of the UK were amazed by the high standard of sports facilities in Newport – particularly at the International Sports Village at Spytty.

He also praised the South Wales Argus for the coverage it gave to the games, which took place across venues in the city during the summer.

He was introduced by Ann Lloyd, the chairman of the games’ local organising committee.

