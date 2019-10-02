A LLANHILLETH-based firm has launched a crowdfunding appeal to help finance a new product which can be both composted, and recycled.

And Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith paid a visit to The Pure Option, which won the Environmental Business of the Year Award at last year's South Wales Argus Business Awards, to hear about the crowdfunding campaign.

Mr Smith spoke with Charles and Deb Richardson about their idea to create a one-size fits all solution to disposing of ‘plastic’ cups.

Mr Smith said: “Compostable items are great in that, even if they are not disposed of correctly, they deteriorate in a way which is good for the environment.

“While compostable cutlery and cups are widely available, my understanding is that most local authorities do not allow these items to be placed among food waste because of the type of material used. And neither, currently, can they be recycled.

“Finding a way to make items both compostable and recyclable is a great idea and a smart solution to preventing unnecessary waste.

“I think pioneering projects like this are worth supporting as we head into a future where green industries will be crucial and where protecting our planet becomes absolutely essential.”

Mr Smith has also written to secretary of state for the environment Theresa Villiers to ask for details on what the government is doing to promote and encourage wider use of compostable cups and other utensils by the food processing industry and what support it is providing to fund research and development into the production of compostable cups.

For details on The Pure Option’s campaign visit: crowdfunder.co.uk/create-a-hot-cup-that-is-recyclable-compostable