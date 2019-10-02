NEW free-to-use cash machines will be installed in Ebbw Vale through a programme to protect free access to cash in communities where this is being eroded.

The move - by LINK, the UK's main ATM cash machine network - has been welcomed by Blaenau Gwent's MP Nick Smith, who along with the area's AM Alun Davies is campaigning for a law to safeguard free access to cash.

Recently published research by Which? revealed that Blaenau Gwent has one of the highest proportions of pay-to-use cash machines in the UK, and Mr Smith welcomed LINK's plan for Ebbw Vale.

But he has stressed that communities in other parts of Blaenau Gwent need the option of free-to-use cash machines too.

Blaenau Gwent's AM Alun Davies and MP Nick Smith are campaigned to have free access to cash legally protected

LINK announced in August that for the first time it was directly commissioning a new ATM in five UK communities with poor access to cash. The Ebbw Vale initiative is part of a second wave involving six communities lacking access to either a free-to-use ATM or cash through a Post Office counter.

LINK has pledged that if a high street is threatened with the loss of its last free-to-use ATM, it will step in to ensure an ATM is made available and paid for with funding from all the UK’s main banks and building societies, if there is no nearby Post Office counter to serve that community.

“LINK is determined to defend free access to cash across the UK in the face of very rapidly declining cash use," said its chief executive John Howells.

"(This) action will protect consumers whilst much needed industry reforms to move to a more sustainable utility infrastructure take place.”

READ MORE:

Mr Smith, who is urging Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid to legislate to help protect the availability of free access to cash, said: “Thanks to research from Which? we know that Blaenau Gwent has one of the highest proportions of pay-to-use cash machines in the UK and so I absolutely welcome the news that LINK are installing a new free-to-use ATM in Ebbw Vale.

“It’s good that this company is defending free access to cash in communities that would suffer without it.

“However, there is still work to be done right across Blaenau Gwent, particularly in some of our smaller communities where people rely heavily on having access to cash.

“I believe the Government and regulators have a duty to protect free access to cash.

“I have written to the Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid urging him to bring forward laws which safeguard access to free cash in the long term.

“I have also written to the CEO (chief executive officer) of Note Machine this week, in response to learning that 3,000 of their 7,000 free-to-use machines will be converted into pay-to-use machines.

“The idea that some people will be left unable access to their own money without paying a charge is completely unacceptable."

The LINK programme aims to protect UK retail centres with five or more qualifying retailers, which mean most shops and retailers other than those such as cash and carry, and restaurants.

Free access to cash means a free ATM or Post Office counter within one kilometre of what is known as the weighted mid-point of the retail centre.

LINK says there are currently around 6,500 retail centres like this, and currently six - including Ebbw Vale - have no such access.

It aims to have ATMs installed in all six before the end of the year.