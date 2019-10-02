NEWPORT council has appointed an interim chief executive.

Sheila Davies has been appointed by a cross-party member panel, following the departure of the previous chief executive, Will Godfrey.

Ms Davies’ recent role as programme director for the Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) City Deal saw her lead preparations for the implementation of the £1.25 billion deal between UK Government, Welsh Government and the 10 local authorities of south east Wales.

MORE NEWS:

Since leaving that post she has worked as a specialist advisor and consultant.

She also previously worked as strategic director–place at Newport council for more than seven years.

Cllr Debbie Wilcox, leader of Newport City Council, said Ms Davies has an “undisputed track record of delivering major projects for the city.”

“This is a period of considerable change for Newport City Council, so I wanted to make sure our senior management team had strong leadership at the helm, ensuring we are well place to continue the excellent work being done to build a better Newport,” councillor Wilcox said.

“This will also give us opportunity to consider carefully a permanent appointment.”

In her previous role at Newport council, Ms Davies had responsibility for streetscene and city services, regeneration investment and housing services, customer services, and an overview of Newport Norse Joint Venture for all property services, and Newport Live, the city’s leisure trust.

As part of the senior management team she was also involved in all council strategic developments.

Ms Davies said: “I am delighted to be returning to Newport – it is a wonderful city with huge potential.

“I look forward to putting my extensive knowledge of local government, Newport specifically, and the broader challenges facing the region and local government to best use, helping all areas of the council progress over the coming months.”

Ms Davies will take up post on Monday, October 7, for an initial period of six months.