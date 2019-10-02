A NURSE who had been reported missing from Blackwood has been identified as the woman found dead at the scene following reports of a car entering the Sirhowy River yesterday.

At around 1pm yesterday afternoon, a car was discovered in the river near to the B4251 in Wyllie. Following investigations by the emergency services, the body of a deceased woman was discovered inside the vehicle.

Gwent Police have now confirmed that the woman has been formally identified as 23-year-old paediatric nurse Laurie Jayne Jones, from the Blackwood area, who was reported missing yesterday morning.

The police have stated that they are not treating her death as suspicious and specialist offices are supporting her family.

Miss Jones' family have said that they would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support, and for sharing the appeal to help find Laurie when she was reported as missing.

They have also asked that they are now left alone to grieve in private as a family.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Laurie Jones at this tragic time," said Gwent Police in a statement.