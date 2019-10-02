THIS is the moment a "reckless" go kart driver put "lives at risk" by looping around a busy roundabout in the centre of Newport.

The go-kart - which had two people on it - was seen driving over Newport Bridge and onto the busy roundabout by Newport Castle at about 9.50am on Tuesday, October 1.

The pair were spotted by Newport shopkeeper Darran Ward, 43.

He said: “I just heard something loud, and I thought: ‘what the hell is that?”

“As I was recording, they instinctively hid their faces.”

Area Support Unit Sergeant Shane Draper said: “The consequences to this sort of behaviour could be devastating and I’m surprised that no one was injured.”

Sgt Draper added: “Gwent Police today received a report regarding the use of a go kart on a busy road, we have since been made aware of this video in circulation, believed to have been taken sometime this week on the Old Green Roundabout in Newport.

“The good news is that we have just seized this go kart but we are appealing for information on those who were using it.

“I’d encourage anyone that witnessed or witnesses this type of behaviour on the road to contact the police immediately.

“Not only is the driver putting their own lives at risk, they are also putting the lives at risk of other innocent, motorists using the road.

“This is reckless behaviour of the driver – illegal driving on our roads will not be tolerated. There are a number of offences committed here, including: dangerous driving and driving with no insurance and we will be taking this seriously and we will be investigating.

“I’d like to remind dangerous drivers that if you were to cause a fatality on the roads, if prosecuted for death by dangerous driving, you could expect a custodial sentence up to 14 years.

“I’d like to appeal to anyone with any information on this or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of this incident to please get in touch with Gwent Police on 101. You can also send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.”

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org