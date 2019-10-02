A COUNCIL chief executive embroiled in a long-running pay row involving senior officers which has lasted more than six years and cost taxpayers more than £4 million could soon be sacked, according to sources.

Caerphilly council chief executive, Anthony O’Sullivan, was suspended amid claims relating to pay rises given to two senior officers, and himself, six-and-a-half-years ago.

Mr O’Sullivan remains on special paid leave, while the other two officers, Nigel Barnett and Daniel Perkins, were paid off after criminal charges were dropped.

A report due to be discussed by Caerphilly councillors tomorrow, Thursday, recommends Mr O’Sullivan’s dismissal, it is understood.

A designated independent person (DIP) was appointed by the Welsh Government to investigate the dispute, which has cost taxpayers more than £4 million, in 2017.

The council’s Investigating and Disciplinary Committee has met to discuss “disciplinary proceedings” regarding the chief executive.

Its recommendations are now due to come before a special meeting of the council tomorrow.

A spokesman for Caerphilly council said: “The ongoing disciplinary investigation involving the chief executive is drawing to a conclusion and a special meeting of full council will now be convened to determine the outcome.

“The council’s Investigating and Disciplinary Committee (IDC) has considered the final report of the Designated Independent Person (DIP), who was appointed to undertake the investigation in accordance with the statutory process.

“The next step is for a meeting of full council to reach a final decision based on the recommendations of the IDC.”