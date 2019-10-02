A PETROL station in Langstone has been shortlisted for two awards in a competition rewarding the top businesses in the sector.

Hillcroft Garage is up for two accolades in SuperStation, the forecourt standards competition run by Certas Energy, which is open to the around 800 Gulf and Pace branded locations across the UK.

Each finalist has been selected following a judging process considering elements such as forecourt appearance, diversity of product offering, customer service, innovation in business strategy and generally setting a benchmark standard for the industry.

Hillcroft Garage is nominated in the Most Improved and Best Gulf Forecourt categories.

This year’s competition will culminate on Thursday, October 10, at Newport's Coldra Court Hotel.

Richard Billington, retail director of Certas Energy, the largest supplier to independent fuel retailers in Britain, including more than 500 Gulf-branded forecourts, has congratulated Hillcroft Garage on its nominations.

“Hillcroft Garage is a fine example to the petrol forecourt industry,” he said.

“Its nomination for these awards is testament to the hard work the team put into the business day in and day out.

"The standard of entries improves every year and while it may give our judges some sleepless nights, we are proud that Hillcroft Garage is part of our Gulf network.”

For more information, visit gulfoil.co.uk/retail/superstation-awards-2019