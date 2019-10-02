ONE of Britain’s rarest animals has have been reintroduced in the Forest of Dean.

Eighteen pine martens have been released into the Gloucestershire countryside, in an attempt to help the population recover.

Hunting and destruction of woodland had pushed the creature to near extinction, with their only remaining stronghold being in the Highlands of Scotland.

MORE NEWS:

Body of woman found in river after car ended up in water

Anger at boy racers using Tesco Spytty car park as a 'race track'

Newport pensioner woke up to see man pointing gun at her

Between August and September, 18 of the animals were moved from Scotland to Gloucestershire and fitted with tracking collars so that they can be closely monitored.

A similar project in Wales between 2015 and 2017 saw 51 pine martens moved and now they have now established a population in the area.

Pine martens are cat-sized and from the same family as otters and weasels. They are slim with brown fur and a distinctive cream bib on their throats, as well as bushy tails.

Rebecca Wilson, from Forestry England, said: “As native omnivores, pine martens play a vital role in the delicate balance of woodland ecosystems.

“We are looking forward to working with volunteers, local communities and partner organisations to monitor how the pine martens are moving throughout the Forest of Dean and the wider landscape.”

Dr Gareth Parry, director of conservation at Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust, said: “We are in a biodiversity emergency and conserving our remaining wildlife is not enough, we must also take action to support nature’s recovery.”