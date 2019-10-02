Here's the latest Argus column by Newport West AM Jayne Bryant:

THE emotional and mental well-being of young people is a challenge that has come to the forefront in recent times.

Last week I led a debate in the Senedd highlighting some of the work that schools in Newport are doing on this. In Wales, there has been positive progress led by my colleague Lynne Neagle, who is chairwoman of the Children, Young People and Education Committee and a passionate advocate on this.

One of the findings of the committee's report Mind Over Matter was that emotional health and well-being cannot be confined to just lessons - it must be part of the whole ethos of a whole school approach.

In the debate I focussed on three schools: Millbrook Primary in Bettws, Pillgwenlly Primary and Malpas Court.

Attitudes, beliefs and behaviours learned during very early years are often carried into adulthood. If we get things right early on, there is strong evidence to show that this will have a positive impact, not only on the individual, but on our society as a whole.

- Air pollution is one of the biggest issues of our time and it is a significant public health issue.

It was the subject of the first question I asked in the Assembly back in 2016.

More than 90 per cent of the world’s population suffers toxic air and research is increasingly revealing the profound impacts on the health of people, especially children and babies.

Newport is on the list of UK cities that has reached the top limit on the presence of fine particle air pollution set by the World Health Organisation.

Areas like Caerleon where narrow roads, an increasing population, poor public transport options and historically sensitive areas, creates a perfect storm.

In Newport we have the major artery into South Wales – the M4 running through it; close to houses and where the topography of the area makes it much harder for the toxins to disperse. Regular idling traffic on this stretch exacerbates the problem.

We cannot forget the challenges which lead many to drive children to school but action to reduce traffic near schools is a must.

Small measures can help - for example idling traffic is often the biggest contributor to air pollution outside schools.

Just a minute of an idling engine can fill 150 balloons with exhaust fumes. So for those who have to drive, encouraging people to switch off their engines will help.

- As part of the work of the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee I sit on, the next inquiry will be into sepsis.

Sepsis is one of the most common but least recognised illnesses.

It’s a life-threatening condition that happens when the body’s response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. Please get in touch if you or a loved one has survived sepsis to have your say - Jayne.bryant@assembly.wales.

- Reality Theatre has launched a project looking at what life was like for women in Newport after World War Two. If you were born before 1955 and are interested in taking part, email therealitytheatrecompany@gmail.com