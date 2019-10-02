GWENT Police are appealing for information following a theft that was reported today (Wed).

The incident took place at approximately 1pm.

Officers would like to identify and speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information which could assist us in our investigation.

Anyone who has any information regarding this or may know the identity of the man pictured is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 1900364360 or direct message us through Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.