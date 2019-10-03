A GROUP OF six friends at Monmouth School for Girls tackled a half marathon on Sunday to raise money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).

Elinor Hart, Maddie Taylor, Scarlett Sarsby, Ellie Horton, Myfanwy Fleming-Jones and Catrin Jones completed the Forest of Dean Autumn Half Marathon in under two hours and 15 minutes.

The friends trained hard for the event and raised almost £2,900, towards a £5,000 target, to fund a heart screening day next summer for around 100 young people.

Elinor set up the Hartbeat campaign after being inspired by her cousin Frank Arentz, a former Monmouth School for Boys’ pupil who was diagnosed with a heart condition.

“Frank’s diagnosis, although devastating, has potentially saved his life,” said Elinor, a sixth-form student at Monmouth School for Girls. “Frank has had a defibrillator fitted in his chest, which means he has been able to continue his love of sport.”

CRY was established in 1995 to prevent young sudden cardiac deaths through awareness, screening and research; and to support affected families.

To support the girls’ campaign, visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ElinorHart