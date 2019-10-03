A DECADE-long battle to restore one of the oldest buildings in Blaenavon has been completed.

Bethlehem Chapel was undergoing work as part of the Blaenavon Townscape Heritage Programme (THP), which aims to restore and make improvements to the historic areas of the town.

As a result, the church, which was built in 1840, has been renovated and now has a new slate roof, cast iron rainwater goods, timber windows, timber doors and lime rendering.

The chapel is now fully accessible and benefits from drop down screen and projector which, in addition to the religious use of the building, can accommodate a range of alternative events.

About £300,000 was invested into the renovation of the chapel from the Blaenavon THP and the Rural Development Programme (RDP) to ensure the building was approached sensitively and brought back into long term sustainable use using traditional construction skills and appropriate materials.

Cllr Richard Clark, executive member for economy, skills and regeneration, said: “I would like to thank everyone who contributed financially to this project. Without the support and vision of so many stakeholders this truly wonderful transformation wouldn’t have been possible.

“Seeing old or unused buildings being brought back to life to benefit the community is wonderful.”

(The newly renovated inside of Bethlehem Chapel in Blaenavon. Picture: Torfaen council.)

Cllr Alan Jones, Blaenavon World Heritage Champion, said: “I am delighted to see all of the hard work and determination shown by Bethlehem Chapel has finally come to fruition. For ten long years, Bethlehem Chapel, supported by Torfaen County Borough Council and Blaenavon Town Council have sought to secure funding to regenerate the chapel.

“To see it now standing proud is a real testament to the great work the community of Blaenavon has undertaken.

"The last Welsh speaking chapel of Blaenavon can now re-open its doors to provide a valued community resource.”

(Renovation works inside Bethlehem Chapel in Blaenavon. Picture: Torfaen council.)

The Grade II-listed church is the first building to benefit from funding as part of the THP.

To celebrate the re-opening of the chapel, a rededication service was held on Sunday, September 15.

Rev Jill Stephens, said: "We are excited to know our building is now ready to be a church and community space.

"It is a place where all are welcome.

"We look forward to welcoming you all here. Thank you to everyone”.