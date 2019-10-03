A GROUP of young gymnasts from a Chepstow club had a successful day at an athletics contest in Cardiff.

Members of Kestrel Gymnastics Club in Bulwark, took part in the first Men’s Artistic Welsh Challenge Apparatus Championships a the Sport Wales National Centre in Cardiff.

The gymnasts had to compete on a minimum of four of the six apparatus. In the under-10 section, Henry French placed third on the parallel bars, fourth on the vault and rings, and won an overall fourth-place ribbon.

MORE NEWS:

Ted Watson placed first on the bars, third on the vault, fourth on on floor, fifth on rings, and won an overall gold medal.

Robin Kedward, aged eight, placed first on floor, third on pommel and rings, second on vault, sixth on the bars, won an overall bronze medal.

Daniel Kucharczyk placed first on floor and vault, and sixth on the rings and bars.

Charlie Jones had a good competition and placed seventh overall.

In the under-14 section, James Davies placed first on floor, vault, rings and bars.

Brereton Trim, aged eight, coming back from injury, did his very best in the Welsh Men’s Eight in the Preparation Grade, placing fourth on floor and fifth on vault.