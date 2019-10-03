UPDATE 10.09am: Traffic has returned to normal and is now flowing on the M4 westbound after the A48 Tredegar Park crash earlier this morning.

UPDATE 8.52am: All three cars involved in the earlier A48 cash have now been recovered, but tailbacks remain on the M4 westbound.

The X30 Newport-Cardiff bus service is currently affected as a result of the heavy traffic.

UPDATE 8.20am: The congestion westbound on the M4 currently stretches back to junction 24 (Coldra), and on the A467 southbound, traffic is queuing back beyond the Chartist Drive junction at Rogerstone,

UPDATE 7.55am: There is congestion on the M4 westbound back to junction 25 (caerleon) as a result of the earlier accident on the A48 at Tredegar Park, and also on the A48 eastbound approaching Newport.

A CRASH earlier this morning involving three cars has led to a build-up of traffic on the A48 at the Tredegar Park roundabout in Newport.

A lane was closed for a time and one car was blocking a lane near the traffic lights heading towards Pont Ebbw Roundabout.

The two other cars involved have been recovered and all lanes have reopened, but AA Traffic is reporting that "residual delays remain".