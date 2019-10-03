POLICE want to speak to the man pictured above in connection with a theft from an angling supplies store in Risca yesterday.

The incident took place at approximately 1pm, and officers believe the man may have information which could assist their investigation.

Anyone who has any information, or may know the identity of the man, is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 1900364360.

Alternatively, direct message the force through its Facebook or Twitter pages, or telephone Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.