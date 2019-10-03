THE charity behind introducing sleeping pods for the homeless has now turned its attention to helping vulnerable women—having taken over a property.

In partnership with charity Green Pastures, Amazing Grace Spaces (AGS) has this week taken over a five-bedroomed property in Newport.

Inside the house

AGS aims to use the property to support women who are coming out of rehab or prison.

Caroline Johnson, of the charity, said: “I have been working with Green Pastures on developing our partnership over the last year and there has been a lot of work going on in the background to get where we are today. I’m excited to start this project. There is a need to support women coming out of rehab or prison and the supported house is the next step for them to continue their recovery in a safe space.”

The staircase

The charity recently recruited a support manager for the house, Rachel Jones, who spent many years working with rehabilitating women back into the community.

She said: “We will be giving our residents safe, quality affordable accommodation and providing meaningful activities to facilitate their recovery enabling them to move on into the community and independent living.”

And Martin Howes, who is the partner liaison from Green Pastures, added: “It's been a real privilege to see this project develop. We are looking forward to supporting them as they serve the women in their care."

Until two months ago, the charity had placed two pods in Newport city centre which offered temporary accommodation to rough sleepers. The local authority later requested for them to be removed, saying they needed to be certified as structurally sound.

The charity is now looking for financial sponsors and volunteer teams to get involved with the latest project.

For more information on the charity, visit the website http://amazinggracespaces.org/