HEALTH chiefs have paid a touching tribute to a "young and talented" nurse who was found dead in a car in the River Sirhowy this week.

Laurie Jones, from the Blackwood area, had been reported missing on Tuesday after last being seen leaving the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff - where she worked in the paediatric emergency unit - at around 1.40am.

The car was discovered in the river off the B4251 near Wyllie later that day. Emergency services found Ms Jones' body inside the vehicle.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board has issued a statement extending "deepest sympathy" to 23-year-old Ms Jones' family, friends and colleagues.

"This is a tragic loss to both her family and the NHS, of a young and talented nurse who chose a carer caring for others," said chief executive Len Richards and executive nurse director Ruth Walker.

"We will be offering our support to colleagues and on behalf of the UHB we would like to extend our deepest sympathies."

Ms Jones' death is not being treated as suspicious and specialist offices are supporting her family.