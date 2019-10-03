WYEDEAN School in Chepstow has received the British Council’s International School Award for the second time in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.

The award celebrates the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in international education.

The school also won the award in September 2016.

MORE NEWS:

Wyedean principal Gwennan Jeremiah said she was “incredibly proud” of the work done to secure the award.

“More now than ever, we believe it is essential that our students experience a diverse range of cultures and languages,” she said.

“An award such as this is a testament to the international teaching and learning that is a strong feature of learning at Wyedean School and Sixth Form Centre.”

The school’s international work includes regular school integration day visits from schools around the world, particularly from China and Japan; letter-writing projects with partner schools in France and Spain; and a wide range of residential trips to Europe, including a work experience trip for A-level Spanish students to one of Wyedean’s partner schools in Valladolid, Spain.

Wyedean is also a Confucius Hub for local primary schools – organising and providing Mandarin lessons to local feeder primaries, and the school also offers a free Mandarin course for adults, that runs all year.

Sir Ciarán Devane, chief executive of the British Council, said: ‘The school’s fantastic international work has rightfully earned it this prestigious award.

“The International School Award is a great chance for schools to demonstrate the important work they’re doing to bring the world into their classrooms.

“Embedding an international dimension in children’s education ensures that they are truly global citizens and helps prepare them for successful lives and careers in an increasingly global economy.”