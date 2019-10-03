THE Green Party has announced Amelia Womack - who was born in Newport - as their candidate to run for the South Wales East constituency in the 2021 Welsh Assembly elections.

Ms Womack stood for the party in the Newport West by-election earlier this year, and came sixth out of 11 candidates, with 3.9 per cent of the vote - and has also been selected to fight the constituency again in the next General Election.

She will be focusing on a Green New Deal for Wales, committing to tackle the climate and ecological emergency while addressing rising inequality in Wales.

Started by the Green Party, The Green New Deal replaces fossil fuels with clean technology for energy efficient homes, more public transport and green jobs.

“I’m excited at the prospect of representing my home in the Welsh Assembly, and representing the Green New Deal - something that the Wales so desperately needs. I will be throwing everything I have at winning this election," said Ms Womack.

“In the local elections in England this year we increased our councillors by more than double. We then increased our MEPs by more than double. Wales is the last frontier for the Green Party but we are determined to succeed.

(Amelia Womack campaigning for the Newport West by election earlier this year.)

"Wales have been let down for far too long by an ineffective Labour Party with a lack of ambition for the country, and opposition parties who have failed to energise and motivate voters with an alternative vision. Wales deserves more, Newport deserves more and I am ready to deliver.”

Ms Womack was born in Newport and attended Bassaleg High School. She went on to study a BSc in Environmental Biology in Liverpool and an MSc in Environmental Technology at Imperial College in London before becoming deputy leader of the Green Party of England and Wales in 2014. She has since been re-elected by the party to the deputy post twice.

She is also the co-founder of anti-Brexit campaign Another Europe is Possible and also co-chair of the People’s Assembly campaign against austerity.