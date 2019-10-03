RISING numbers of referrals of suspected cancer cases to Gwent hospitals have prompted a review of service plans for diagnostic tests, to make sure the increase can be handled effectively.

Referrals have been on the rise for some time and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is keen to make sure the issue does not affect waiting times for patients.

The rate is described in a health board report as being "well above" 2,000 a month, with the figure for July reaching more than 2,300.

This is an increase of almost 300 referrals a month on 2018 figures, in turn increasing demand on diagnostic services, such as endoscopy and radiology.

"Diagnostic services are currently reviewing plans to be able to cope with the additional demand, to be able to diagnose patients within 28 days, which is key to delivering achievement of the 62-day pathway," states the report.

The latter is a reference to the single cancer pathway, which has a standardised 62-day target within which the majority of patients should - from the point of cancer being suspected by a doctor - be tested, diagnosed and, if cancer is confirmed, start their treatment.

The sustained increase in referrals in Gwent is being factored into the health board's demand and capacity plans for the single cancer pathway.

Health boards in Wales have been measured against single cancer pathway performance measures for two months, June and July.

In June 70.9 per cent of Gwent patients (195 out of 275 treated) began treatment inside 62 days - below the all-Wales performance of 74.4 per cent.

But there was a sizeable improvement in July, when 77.6 per cent of Gwent patients (218 out of 281 treated) began treatment inside 62 days. This was above the all-Wales average of 75.1 per cent.

It is early days for the new system however, and the two existing cancer treatment performances measures - 31-day and 62-day targets - continue to be monitored.

The older 62-day target is for patients whose cancer was diagnosed through existing testing pathways for suspected cancer, and the 31-day target is for those whose cancer was diagnosed in other ways, for instance following investigations for other illnesses.

A minimum 95 per cent of patients on the older 62-day pathway should begin their treatment within 62 days, and a minimum 98 per cent of those of on the 31-day pathway should start treatment within 31 days.