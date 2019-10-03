NEWPORT’S own Comic-Con will return this weekend, with all proceeds helping children charities in South Wales.

The Dragondaze Games and Comic Convention is back this weekend, on Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6 from 10am to 5pm.

Several TV stars will be at the event, such as Christopher Ryan (Mike from The Young Ones), Jessica Martin (Spitting Image and Dr Who), Toby Philpott (The Dark Crystal, Star Wars and Labyrinth) and Doug Cockle (voice of Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher and Band of Brothers).

It began as an annual event in 1984 for a limited group of friends to meet and have a day of gaming, but in 2014 began raising funds for Newport's children's charities after a re-launch.

Last year, more than 1,200 people attended the event, and so far they have raised £10,409 to be split between Sparkle, the local Barnardos Young Carers and the Lions Charity Fund.

Each year the event has more than 40 trade stands from businesses both local and from all over the UK, consisting of TV and film memorabilia, board and table top games, and craft stands.

Counters, a boardgames cafe with a library of more than 200 games, a bring and buy stall and a raffle with more than £1,000 worth of prizes donated from local and national businesses.

Blaeddau Du, Viking re-enactors from South Wales will also contribute to the fun.

This year, the profits from the event will be split between Barnardos, Sparkle and St David's Hospice Care's Unicorn service.

Tickets £7.50 for adults, or £5 for children over the age of 11.

To find out more visit their website: dragondaze.com or search for them on Facebook: @DragondazeCon