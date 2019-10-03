FOR the second time this week, early risers in Gwent were treated to a spectacular sunrise - but it is set to have been a harbinger of bad weather to come.

The sky was ablaze with yellows, oranges, pinks and purples that ushered in a dry if somewhat cold morning.

But all that is set to change this afternoon as rain brought in from the Atlantic by the remnants of Storm Lorenzo gives South Wales another soaking.

The wetter weather is forecast to set in across the region from mid-afternoon, getting heavier and more persistent into the evening, though it should ease off before 11pm.

Rain is then forecast for Gwent from late morning tomorrow until around 3pm.

The Met Office is forecasting a drier Saturday however, though some showers may arrive later in the day, while further rain in the early hours of Sunday is set to give way to some welcome sunshine from mid-morning.

Top temperatures in Gwent during the next four days are forecast at 14C-16C.