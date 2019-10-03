A DEFENDANT who verbally abused a crown court judge and made a “sinister remark” to her has been jailed for a month.

Nathan Baker, aged 37, from Bailey Street, Brynmawr, insulted Judge Nicola Jones at Cardiff Crown Court where he was in the dock for failing to surrender.

After the judge jailed him for 28 days for that offence, during which the defendant said he had not turned up in court because a relative had died, he swore at her as he was being led to the cells.

Baker was brought back to the same court 24 hours later to face a charge of contempt of court and pleaded guilty.

He then stood up and apologised to the judge, telling her: “I am really sorry for my outburst.”

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said: “He has had time for reflection and his demeanour is much different today.

“He is very apologetic and is contrite in the truest sense of the word.”

Judge Jones said: “You have apologised and there has been a time for reflection but because of the additional sinister remarks, I have to impose a punishment.

“Your behaviour was inappropriate and undermines the dignity of the court.”

She jailed Baker for an additional 28 days but thanked him for his apology.

The recording of the defendant’s outburst had been studied but the exact nature of the “sinister remarks” were inaudible.