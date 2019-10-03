MOURNERS are gathering outside St Basil's Church in Bassaleg this afternoon for the funeral of Ron Jones.

Mr Jones, who survived Auschwitz as a prisoner of war and later became the country’s oldest poppy seller, died on the morning of September 8, aged 102.

When in his 80s, the late Ron Jones shot to fame after speaking publicly of what he witnessed when held in a prisoner of war sub-camp at Auschwitz from 1943 to 1945.

He was one of Britain’s national treasures and was not hindered by his advanced age, having driven up until four years ago and sold poppies until he was 101.

Mr Jones' son, Leighton, said that he is anticipating more than 300 people to attend his father's funeral.

The funeral service is at Bassaleg Church at 2pm, followed by cremation at Gwent Crematorium.