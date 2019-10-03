A FIREWORKS display is set to be staged at Rodney Parade in Newport in November for the first time in three years.

The home of the Dragons, Newport County AFC and Newport RFC last hosted fireworks in 2016, and that and previous shows at the ground attracted thousands of people.

There has been high demand for the return of the fireworks spectacular, and it will be held this year on Sunday November 3. Gates will open at 5.30pm, and there will be live music by the band 4th Street Traffic from 6pm, before the display - with fireworks supplied by Cwmbran firm Pendragon Fireworks - which will start at 7.30pm.

There will be fairground rides, face painting, and an array of food and drink stalls, and youngsters will be able to meet and greet their favourite Disney Princesses during the evening.

Tickets cost £5 for juniors and £8 for adults, and family tickets - for two adults and two children - are also available, for £20.

To buy tickets, visit www.dragonsrugby.wales/fireworks or telephone 01633 674990.

Alternatively, buy them from the Dragons ticket office at Rodney Parade, Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.