VOLUNTEERS from Keep Abergavenny Tidy (KAT) collected eight bags of litter during the group’s September litter pick, and a number of new volunteers were signed up.

“We had several families requesting kits for their children who were keen to litter pick,” KAT coordinator Helen Trevor Davies said. “This is especially encouraging.”

KAT has received 18 new adult hi-vis jackets and six children’s jackets from Monmouthshire County Council, as well as some children’s litter pickers.

The litter hot-spots targeted were Castle and Mill Street, Tesco and the shrub bed, the area around the skate park, Pen-y-pound, Lower Castle Street, and Bailey Park.

Two out-of-town areas were also covered, and the group’s volunteers picked up cigarette ends throughout Abergavenny.

“The town looked pretty free of litter,” Ms Trevor Davies said.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped. Luckily the weather was glorious.”

For more information about KAT – or to join up – email keepabergavennytidy@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AberLitter