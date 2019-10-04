THE work of Newport woman and domestic violence survivor and campaigner Rachel Williams in raising awareness of the issue was praised in Parliament yesterday.

During a debate on the second reading of the Domestic Abuse Bill, Newport East MP Jess Morden, intervened during a speech from Labour’s Shadow Women and Equalities Minister Carolyn Harris MP, and said: “A prominent campaigner against the injustice domestic abuse victims face in the family courts system is Rachel Williams who recently organised the Stand Up to Domestic Abuse Conference in Newport which we both attended.

"Will my honourable friend join me in paying tribute to campaigners and survivors like Rachel, whose courage in speaking out makes a real difference to legislation like this?”

In response, Ms Harris emphasised her agreement with Ms Morden's remarks, stating that Rachel Williams, who was shot by her estranged husband after she left him following 18 years of abuse, is “an absolute inspiration and someone we should all look up to.”

The Domestic Abuse Bill seeks to offer greater support to victims, introduce an official definition of domestic abuse that includes economic abuse, and stop the cross-examination of victims by their abusers in court.