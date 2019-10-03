PLANS for dog breeding kennels in Ebbw Vale have been thrown out by councillors after nearly 19,000 people signed a petition opposing the development.

Animal welfare campaigners who staged a protest outside the council’s civic centre ahead of the planning committee meeting today, applauded as the decision was made.

Last month, councillors resolved to reject the contentious application to convert a former stable into 30 kennels at Star Fields, Mountain Road, against the advice of planning officers who recommended approval.

The committee met this morning to decide its reasons for refusal, having been advised that rejecting the application based on animal welfare reasons could leave the authority open to an appeal.

Animal welfare charities and groups - including Hope Rescue, Puppy Love Campaigns and CARIAD - campaigned against the plans, with a petition signed by around 18,500 people.

Campaigners say the plans go against the spirit of Lucy’s Law, which the authority supports, and which states that puppies must be sold from their place of birth.

Councillor Lisa Winnett said Lucy’s Law acts as an “overarching policy” for the authority, including for planning policy issues.

“The animal welfare issue is huge,” said Cllr Winnett.

“We as members need to be giving a voice to the voiceless because those dogs can’t tell you what is going on.”

Protestors against plans for dog breeding kennels in Ebbw Vale gather outside the civic centre in the town. Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Steve Smith, Blaenau Gwent council’s service manager for development, advised the committee to decide the application on its “planning merit.”

Mr Smith told the committee there is a “likelihood of appeal in this case” if permission is refused.

The application also sought permission for the retention of a stable and containers for storage, which are already on the land.

Councillor Wayne Hodgins said the council was “not in a position to condone those buildings being there” without any planning permission.

He also pointed out that the buildings are located in a Special Landscape Area (SLA) of the council's Local Development Plan.

The meeting was told that a higher test is set for development in such areas.

Councillors were also told of eight potential reasons to refuse the application as identified by Hope Rescue, including concerns voiced over its visual impact.

The committee unanimously rejected the plans, objecting to the principle of development within the SLA.

Vanessa Waddon, founder of the Hope Rescue charity, said campaigners anticipated an appeal being lodged, but vowed they will “continue to fight it all the way.”

Ms Whaddon said she was “absolutely delighted” by what she called a “brave decision” to reaffirm refusal.