NEWPORT'S Orb Electrical Steels plant must be at the top of the agenda at the next meeting of a key government and steel industry body - and that meeting must be soon.

That will be the demand from Welsh Government economy minister Ken Skates, who has undertaken to write to the UK Government's Secretary of State for Business Andrea Leadsom urgently, calling on her to address the issue of the closure-threatened works.

It follows a meeting today between Newport East AM John Griffiths, constituency MP Jessica Morden, and Mr Skates to discuss Orb and what might be done to save it.

The government and steel industry body in question is the UK Steel Council, set up four years ago to look at the longer term future of the sector.

Its key aim is to consider how industry and government can strengthen the capability and competitiveness of the UK steel industry.

Mr Griffiths and Ms Morden sought clarity from Mr Skates on issues surrounding the proposed closure of the Orb works, and made the case for it to remain open.

"Following the announcement last month of the potential closure of the Orb works, I have continued to make the case that with the right level of investment and commitment, the steelworks can and should have a strong future," said Mr Griffiths.

"It is vitally important the plant remains open. We asked Welsh Government to reinforce the case to the UK Government that with the necessary investment, the supply chain for electrical vehicles can be produced here in the UK and electric steel can be made right here in Newport at the Orb site.

"Ken Skates advised that he would write to the Secretary of State for Business, Andrea Leadsom, as a matter of urgency calling for a long awaited UK Steel Council meeting, and for the Orb to be the main topic of discussion.

"Jessica Morden and I will continue to make the case to both UK Government and Welsh Government that the British steel industry must be supported to protect jobs and communities for years to come."

Ms Morden says Orb has a "proud history" and "can have a bright future underpinning a dynamic UK automotive industry".

"It is the only site in the UK capable, with investment, of producing the electrical steel needed to provide motors for electric cars.

"Newport, Wales and the UK will be worse off if Government fails to grasp Orb’s enormous potential before it’s too late."

Mr Griffiths and Ms Morden will be among the speakers at a march in Newport in support of keeping Orb open, organised by the Community union on Saturday October 12.

For more information on the march and how to be involved, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1011204452543970/