NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn has signed an "improved and extended" new contract, which will keep him at Rodney Parade until June 2022.

The news was announced at this evening's fans' forum and comes just over a fortnight after the Exiles boss held talks with League One Lincoln City.

Flynn has been in charge of his hometown club since taking over from Graham Westley in March 2017.

His previous deal, which was signed last year, was due to expire in June 2020.

"I hope it’s positive news,” said Flynn. “It puts a lot of rumours to bed and now we can concentrate on what we want to do.

“You’re never going to stop rumours and if anybody links you do a club in a higher division, it is flattering. But I’ve got a very strong bond with this football club.

“I think everyone knows that this is a club close to my heart and, as much as it’s flattering, I don’t think it’s fair that the speculation goes on all the time and I want to make it clear that I do intend to finish the job that I want to do.

“It doesn’t always work out that way,” he added. “You can be that successful that you get a Championship move or, if it goes downhill, you end up parting ways with a club.

“It works both ways, but I think that the stability that we’ve had over the past few years can really drive us on and it’s nice to get it sorted.”

Flynn explained that his decision to sign the new deal is down to the support of the board of directors and his belief that County can win promotion at the end of this season – 12 months on from defeat in the League Two play-off final.

“We’ve had an increased budget this season and the board are trying to do what they can,” said the manager.

“There’s still lots of things we can do and improve on but they’re trying to do things the right way and I’ve been able to strengthen the squad.

“I feel that we’ve got a stronger squad this season and with a bit of luck and not so many injuries we can go that one step further.

“And if I didn’t think the board weren’t trying everything to give us a platform to go up, I wouldn’t have stayed.

"I'd love to get Newport into League One."

