DOZENS of binmen have staged a protest outside Caerphilly Council's headquarters tonight, over what they claim is the authority's unauthorised use of CCTV cameras on bin lorries.

Seven workers have been sacked for time management breaches and a further 20 are currently under investigation for the same reason - but staff and unions claim the council has been "overzealous".

Workers braved the rain to lobby councillors at Tredomen as they arrived for this evening's special meeting to decide the future of the council's chief executive Anthony O'Sullivan, who has been on special leave following a lengthy pay row which has cost taxpayers more than £4 million.

CCTV cameras had been installed on bins to protect workers in case of any accidents.

One worker, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "To save on overtime, we were told loaders could go home when the route is done, and the driver would go on to the tip on their own.

"The council have now been prosecuting the loaders for this, and punishing the drivers.

"They are using the cameras to show the workers going home.

"During the hot weather, they would tell us to stay hydrated, but when we would stop at a shop, they would use the cameras against us.

"We don't think it is fair for us to lose our jobs over this

"I'm hoping for something positive to come from this protest."

A Unison spokeswoman said: “The council have taken an overzealous approach by sacking staff.

“We still think there is a chance to stop this heavy-handed approach. We ask Caerphilly Council listen to their workers, who are feeling they have been treated unfairly and they are under appreciated.

“We are still hopeful to resolve this but if that doesn’t happen we will move to ballot for industrial action.”

A Caerphilly council spokesman confirmed seven workers had been sacked for time management breaches and a further 20 are currently under investigation for the same reason.

“We can confirm that a number of staff within the council’s waste management service are currently under investigation," he said.

“Any disciplinary action taken by the council against an employee is only done if there are appropriate grounds to undertake such an investigation.

“In this instance, the council is following an agreed policy relating to the use of CCTV footage which has been endorsed by both Unison and GMB.

“The investigation is now in the latter stages and we aim to complete it over the next couple of months

“As this is an ongoing disciplinary matter and discussions are ongoing with the unions, it would be inappropriate to add anything further at this stage.”