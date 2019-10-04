THE number of deaths among Wales’ homeless community more than doubled last year but no deaths were reported in all five of Gwent’s council areas.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) detail the number of deaths among homeless people in England and Wales.

In 2017, there were 11 reported deaths among Wales’ homeless population. This figure rose to 25 in 2018.

However, despite the worrying Wales-wide increase, the picture is better in Gwent, wit h2018 being the second year in succession that no deaths were reported.

Newport and Torfaen have seen no recorded deaths for the past two years, while Caerphilly and Monmouthshire have not recorded a death for the past three, and Blaenau Gwent for five years.

A Monmouthshire County Council spokesman spoke of the importance of support networks in providing for the area’s homeless community.

“Monmouthshire County Council has been working hard with partners to increase housing options and support services for homeless people and in times of crisis, provided intensive support to the most extremely vulnerable people in our communities," he said.

“This support has helped many homeless individuals and families to access accommodation which in turn has alleviated issues such as poor health, advice is provided around personal safety and many people have been helped to address their financial insecurity.”

Blaenau Gwent was the best performing of all the Gwent regions, however. The county has not recorded a single death among its homeless community since 2013, when the ONS figures were first published.

A Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council spokesman said: “We do have a low level of rough sleeping in Blaenau Gwent.

“If we do receive a report of anyone sleeping rough, we will respond by sending officers out to investigate and look at resolving the situation.

“We also have supported temporary accommodation for the most vulnerable people in this situation.”