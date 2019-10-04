"ARROGANT" ex-Wales international footballer Dean Saunders is due in court to appeal against a jail sentence over a suspected drink-drive stop by police.

Saunders, 55, said he had only drunk one pint when he was stopped by police for "atrocious" driving in Chester city centre on Friday, May 10.

Officers who arrested him told the former Liverpool striker: "You can't even stand up."

MORE NEWS:

Saunders, who also played for Aston Villa and Derby County but now works as a pundit, including for talkSport, refused to give a breath specimen at the roadside and continued his "obstructive and evasive" behaviour at the police station.

The father-of-three denied any offence but was jailed for 10 weeks on Wednesday, August 28, after admitting at Chester Magistrates' Court to failing to comply with a roadside breath test and failing to provide a breath specimen.

His lawyers secured his release a day later in a private hearing at Chester Crown Court.

Saunders has been on bail since Thursday, August 29, until his appeal at Chester Crown Court.

The Crown Prosecution Service released footage of Saunders being stopped in his Audi A8 and his subsequent arrest and refusal to give a sample at the police station.

Saunders, of Whitegate, a village in Cheshire, was also banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay court costs of £620.