MENTAL health takes centre stage at Newport's Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre next Thursday, October 10, to mark a global awareness day.

A brand new studio theatre show called Gods and Kings - described as an emotionally honest and darkly funny account of what it is like to live a life ruled by mental illness - will be performed.

Set in Newport, it tells the true story of Paul, aged 23, a student studying in the city, who walks into a psychiatrist’s office believing he is either God or a king. He leaves the office with a life changing diagnosis of bipolar manic depression.

Performed both in English by actor Robert Bowman and also through integrated British Sign Language by BSL performer Sami Thorpe, the show is thought provoking and powerfully moving, following Paul's true story as he faces a life altering decision - take the pill and live, or do not take the pill and die.

Tackling serious topics, Gods and Kings features some light-hearted and comic moment as Paul comes to terms with his diagnosis.

After each performance there will be a post-show creative conversation with the creators and mental health service users Paul and Tamsin, as well as a panel of special guests from across the health and social care sector.

The purpose of the conversations are to open up discussions around the play and also start wider conversations around mental health as a whole in a safe and supported environment.

Writer Paul said: “At points this story is excruciatingly uncomfortable for me to share, but on deciding to share my personal life in this way I knew the best way to make it mean something was to keep it authentic.

“There are moments from my life that I still can’t watch when they are portrayed on the stage because they will always be a part of me, but I know the value in sharing them by the comments that people have made after seeing it.”

Tickets are available at newportlive.co.uk/riverfront