AFTER spending last year being cluster-bombed with yoghurt on ‘Taskmaster’ and half-killed by Bear Grylls, multi award winning Mark Watson will bring his comedy show to Monmouth’s Savoy Theatre on November 1.

Armed with his notoriously high joke and rant-per-minute, The Infinite Show sees Watson explore the concept of empathy after being inspired by the state of the world’s current affairs. And as the title suggests, in this show he takes his unusually collaborative approach one step further, aiming for an evening which will last longer in the mind than the hour the audience spend with him.

Watson has developed into one of the country’s most loved and critically acclaimed live comedians, and has had a long and notable Fringe career since he was nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2005 Perrier Awards before being awarded the 2006 if.comedy Panel Prize for performing one of his now-legendary marathon stand-up shows.

Last year saw him write songs, hurl coconuts and beg piggy-backs as part of the channel Dave’s BAFTA-winning Taskmaster.

In a less pleasant TV engagement, he lost almost three stone and faced a crippling lifelong phobia during a much talked-about stint on The Island with Bear Grylls (C4).

Watson has also regularly appeared on BBC 2’s Never Mind The Buzzcocks, and Mock the Week, BBC 1’s Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntrye’s Comedy Roadshow and Channel 4’s Comedy Gala and was the star of Dave TV’s Road to Rio, as well as host of BBC 4’s We Need Answers.

As well as TV and live work, he has been a Radio 4 mainstay for a decade with his various series Mark Watson Talks A Bit About Life, Mark Watson Makes the World Substantially Better, and Mark Watson’s Live Address to The Nation.

For the past two years he’s hosted the final of the BBC New Comedy Award - one of the only comedy shows on the network to go out live.

Find out more at www.monmouth-savoy.co.uk