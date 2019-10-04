CITIZENS Advice in Monmouthshire has been handed £8.1 million from the Welsh Government to provide advice services across Wales from January 2020.

The charity in Wales will receive the cash to ensure services are provided across all regions in Wales, as well as to provide a remote advice service, across the next year.

This comes after Welsh Government changed the way they commissioned advice services in Wales, with organisations having to bid to provide the Single Advice Fund.

The commitment of future funding comes as Monmouthshire County Citizens Advice marks its 80th year. The organization was formed on the outset of World War Two on September 4, 1939.

The service originally helped people deal with the impacts of war, such as rationing and evacuation, and additional support for farming communities.

Monmouthshire County Citizens Advice helped 3,555 people in the year leading up to August 31. Personal Independent Payment, Universal Credit and council tax debt were some of the top issues the charity provided advice on.

In July the national charity also became the first advice organisation in Wales to be accredited to the Information and Advice Quality Framework for Wales (IAQFW). It confirms the quality of advice is consistent across its services.

Shirley Lightbound, chief officer of Monmouthshire County Citizens Advice, said: “Access to good advice is vital for everyone. We’re really proud to have secured this funding to reach out to those most in need of advice, and support people in Monmouthshire find a way forward with their problems.

“We look forward to working with our wide network of partners to support the people of the county of Monmouthshire so that they can receive free, impartial and quality-assured advice.”