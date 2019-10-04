THE leader of Plaid Cymru has not ruled out a General Election pact with pro-Remain parties, as he said a no-deal Brexit would "decimate" agriculture in Wales.

Adam Price said leaving the European Union without a deal would be "disastrous" and said the best way forward is to give people the final say in a referendum.

Mr Price was speaking about Brexit ahead of the Plaid Cymru party conference in Swansea, branding a no-deal scenario "reckless and irresponsible".

MORE NEWS:

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The way forward is to take it back to a final-say referendum.

"I think there is one scenario which our members are going to be discussing at this conference, and indeed our MPs have already said that, as a last resort option, even now, if no deal was the only policy that was being rammed through, then you have to stop that, because that is reckless and irresponsible.

"That isn't a policy. That's the absence of a policy.

"So, with that qualification under those circumstances, then we would consider revoking Article 50 even now, because that would be disastrous. It would decimate Welsh agriculture overnight.

"The proper way to proceed is for the government to present its proposal, its deal, to the people and for the people to decide.

"In the context of that referendum then obviously we would make our case and try and persuade as many people as possible that the best way forward for Wales is to remain within the European Union."

Asked if he was up for doing a deal with the Liberal Democrats to stand aside in some Welsh seats at a future General Election, he said: "As a point of principle, yes, we will work with pro-Remain parties but obviously whether a deal will be done that's a matter of discussion."

Plaid Cymru did not stand a candidate in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election in August, and instead supported Liberal Democrat candidate Jane Dodds, who ultimately won the seat, previously held by Conservative Chris Davies.