THIS heart-warming video shows Newport’s reggae rocker Benji Webbe helping a woman with motor neurone disease bring her songs to life.

Alongside Gary Stringer of rock band Reef, the Skindred lead singer lent his voice to Mary - a gifted songwriter who was cruelly robbed of her voice by the disease.

The singers visited Mary in Swansea and helped fulfil one of her biggest wishes - to leave a music legacy.

“What really touched me the most was this lady once could sing and she had lost the use of her voice and if we can be a tool, an instrument that she can use to get that out that means much more to me than being in any rock band,” said Mr Webbe.

Writing on her tablet, Mary said: "It helps keep the joy in my life."

The session was part of Nordoff Robbins’ ‘Get Loud’ awareness campaign - which saw 12 gigs take place across nine cities in the UK.

Nordoff Robbins is a music therapy charity and works with care homes, schools and hospitals to help those suffering from illness, isolation or disability.