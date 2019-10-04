TOUR de France winner Geraint Thomas is celebrating a new life cycle - his wife has had their first child.

The British cycling champ, 33, and TV presenter wife Sara, 27 - who wed four years ago at St Tewdrics House, near Chepstow, and liked the venue so much they bought it, have announced the birth of their baby boy.

Mr Thomas, who also won BBC Sports Personality of The Year, posted a picture of his baby son's feet on social media.

He wrote: "Yesterday was our four year wedding anniversary and earlier this week we welcomed another Thomas into the family. Sa and our little boy doing great. #ifcarlsbergdidweeks"

Mr Thomas was part of the Great Britain team who took part in the World Championships in Yorkshire last weekend.

But he then traveled back to Cardiff to be with Sara for the birth at the University Hospital of Wales.

The couple spend most of the year living in Monaco where Team Ineos rider Mr Thomas trains, but returned to Wales to be with their families for the birth.

They have not yet revealed the name of the baby boy but it expected to go for a traditional Welsh name.

Since shelling out £2.5 million for the Chepstow venue it has been managed by Mrs Thomas, along with her parents, as a wedding venue for other couples to celebrate their own big day.

Sara Thomas with her father outside St Tewdrics House, Chepstow

Mr Thomas said: "When we were looking for a venue for our wedding we didn’t want it in a hotel, we wanted somewhere which would be just for our guests.

“That’s when we thought of buying a place, have our wedding there and then turn it into a business afterwards.

“We came across this place and instantly thought ‘wow’ and we just fell in love with it.”