POLICE are hunting culprits responsible for stealing "hundreds of pounds" worth of fuel across Gwent and south Wales.

Seven different petrol stations have been targeted in the thefts, which happened between Tuesday, August 13, and Tuesday, August 27.

A silver Citroen, a White Ford Transit van, a blue Ford Focus and a silver Peugeot have all been used - with all having false registration plates.

READ MORE:

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Officers would like to speak to the man shown in this image as he may be able to help with out enquiries.

"If you can help with information about these incidents, please call 101 quoting ref: 1900298450 or alternatively, you can send a direct message with information to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media desk."