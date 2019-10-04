POLICE are appealing for information following a burglary in the Bryn Pica area of Tredgear.

During the early hours of Thursday, October 3, a house was broken into and the keys to a grey Volkswagon Caddy Van - registration CA19 MUW - were taken, as well as a purse containing a bank card.

READ MORE:

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "At around 2am, the stolen bank card was used by a man at the Valleys Heights Petrol Filling Station in Dowlais.

"Officers would like to speak to the man shown in the picture as they believe he can help with our enquiries.

"The Volkswagen Caddy was then taken from outside the property and was last seen in the Maesycwmmer area at around 3am the same day.

"If anyone can help with information relating to this incident, please call 101 quoting ref: 1900325040. Alternatively, you can send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages or you can contact Crimestoppers direct by calling 0800 555111."