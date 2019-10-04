A VOLKSWAGEN and "a quantity of jewellery" were stolen during a burglary in Caerphilly, Gwent Police say.

The burglary took place in Heol Tyddyn on Wednesday, September 25, between 2pm and 2.20pm.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen a silver VW Passat type car in the area at the time of the burglary to get in contact.

"Anyone with any dash cam footage of the A469 near Heol Tyddyn are also asked to get in contact by calling 101 quoting reference 1900355026.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or you can send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media accounts."