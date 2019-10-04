PLAID Cymru has announced Cllr Rhys Mills will contest the Islwyn constituency in the 2021 Welsh Assembly elections.

Cllr Mills, who represents Blackwood South on Caerphilly County Borough Council, was involved in campaigning to overturn the authority's decision to close Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre earlier this year.

He also campaigned with former miners across Wales aiming to secure a review of the Miners Pension Scheme.

READ MORE:

MP praises Newport domestic violence campaigner as an 'inspiration' in Parliament

Cllr Mills said: “I have every intention of winning the seat for Plaid Cymru and to continue to be a champion for local services and everyone in the community at the Senedd."

He added: "The people of Islwyn have been left behind by a Labour Party that has taken them for granted and delivered nothing.

“I’m not going to be the typical politician and reel off a long list of promises to the electorate. I’m going to make just one. I will simply aim to make the people of Islwyn proud.”

Cllr Mills, currently works as a planning manager in the food manufacturing sector.

Islwyn is currently represented in the Senedd by Labour's Rhianon Passmore.